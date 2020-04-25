|
|
Virginia Mary Malhiot Cindrich
Virginia Mary Malhiot Cindrich, 93, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 in Woodcliff Lake, NJ after a long and active life.
Virginia, known to her friends as Ginnie, was born September 26, 1926 in Jersey City, NJ and grew up in Wood Ridge, NJ, graduating from Wood Ridge High School in 1944. As a college student during World War II, she spent a summer working on a cattle ranch in Wyoming. The experience sparked a love of the West and of travel that would last a lifetime. She earned a BA in Economics from Bucknell University in 1948, where she met and fell in love with her future husband, Anthony Cindrich of Neffs, Ohio. She and Tony were married on June 11, 1949, and would be blessed with six children.
Ginnie was a hands-on and supportive mother. She shared her love of learning with her six children, encouraging each of them to pursue their interests through education. She took an active interest in all of her children's academic, athletic and scouting activities, and was a den mother. In later years, she took immense pride in her children's academic and professional accomplishments.
Ginnie was an avid reader with a deep interest in history. She was also an excellent bridge player and shared her enthusiasm for the game by starting a beginner's group at her church, Our Lady Mother of the Church in Woodcliff Lake, where she was an active member. Over the years, she and Tony enjoyed extensive travel.
An excellent cook and gracious hostess, Ginnie enjoyed hosting gatherings with extended family and friends. Her natural warmth and charm quickly put people at ease. Her talent for crafts resulted in countless treasures - needlepoints, embroidery, knitted garments and exquisite hand-hooked rugs.
After Tony passed away in 1987, Ginnie moved to New Smyrna Beach, FL, where she enjoyed golf, bridge and exploring history through travel.
Ginnie is survived by her brother George D. Malhiot, of Lynchburg, VA, and sister Celine Shema of Freehold, NJ; her six children: son Michael and his wife Deborah of Port Washington, NY, Stephen, of Dover, DE, Richard of New York, NY, Eugene of Haverhill, MA, Philip and his wife Bridget of Upper Saddle River, NJ, and daughter Toni of New York, NY; and her adored grandchildren Brian, Carly, Madeleine, Cormac and Wren.
Due to the pandemic there will be no public funeral or burial service. Becker Funeral Home of Westwood is handling the arrangements. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army.