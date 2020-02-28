|
|
Virginia Mary Rejmaniak
Virginia Mary Rejmaniak (nee Etzel) "Ginny", 62, a resident of Woodland Park, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born January 1, 1958 in Paterson, New Jersey to Ruth (Meyers) Etzel and the late Martin Etzel and was the third of four daughters. She was a former Passaic Valley High School graduate who went on to work in retail. Virginia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends and would welcome anyone into her home whether they were staying for a meal or moving in. She loved to cook, especially during the holidays when she would use old family recipes to keep traditions going. She was selfless, kind, compassionate, silly and would go out her way to put a smile on your face. She loved animals and took care of many during her life. Virginia was the beloved wife to Leonard J. Rejmaniak until his passing in 2015. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter Marlene (Rejmaniak) Ammeraal and husband Jeffrey and their son Xander who was the light of her life. Other loving survivors include her mother Ruth Etzel, sisters Annette Spiliotopolous, Marlene Snyder and husband Jerry and Ruthann Kubanov, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020, from 4-5 pm at Santangelo Funeral Home, 635 McBride Ave., Woodland Park, NJ 07424 with a repast immediately following at Ruth's home. Cremation was private to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Hospice of the Piedmont in memory of Virginia. Directions for donating and more at www.santangelofuneral.com