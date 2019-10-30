|
Virginia May (nee Verdesca) Gallacher
Chatham, MA - Gallacher, Virginia May (nee Verdesca) 87, 1932-2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Virginia Gallacher announces her passing on October 8, 2019 at Pleasant Bay Nursing home in Brewster MA.
Virginia, known to friends as Ginny, will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by her children Steven Gallacher and his wife Sandi of Mountain Top PA, Richard Tucker and his wife Laura of Chatham MA, Andrew Tucker of Litchfield IL, and Carol Ann Tucker and her husband John Hook of Holmdel NJ. Virginia was a devoted grandmother, fondly known as GG, to Tara Gallacher and her husband Efrain Davila, Richard Tucker and his wife Brittany, Blair Gallacher, Megan Driscoll and her husband Matt, and to her great grand children John and Esme Davila. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband John Gallacher, her parents Felix and Rose Verdesca, her older sister Ann Marie Gullion and her husband Alfred, and the father of her children Richard S. Tucker.
Ginny grew up in Orient Heights and Winthrop MA. In the 1950's she moved to New York and was a stewardess for KLM airlines. In 1963 she moved to Waldwick NJ where she resided for many years raising her family. She was a lifelong Red Sox fan who loved to bet against the Yankee fans in the family. Ginny was a wonderful cook and had a successful catering business in the '60s. In 1971 she married the love of her life John Gallacher and they were married for 48 years. She was a devoted, loving wife and yet she still managed to uniquely exert her independence and free will till the day she died. Throughout her marriage, she worked for various insurance companies, but she was most proud of her long career with State Farm insurance in Wyckoff NJ. Ginny had a great sense of humor and loved to make people smile and laugh. She was a fabulous hostess. Not just on holidays, when she welcomed anyone who had no place to go, but on any given day when a friend was down, she would always extend an invite for a glass of wine or a cup of coffee and a chit chat. In 1996 she retired in Chatham MA and was able to enjoy almost 25 years in her beloved house on the pond. Above all Ginny treasured her family and friends. She practiced random acts of kindness before it was trendy. She was fiercely loyal and generous to those she loved and appreciated. For all of us who were lucky enough to be loved by her, we will forever miss the way her face lit up when we walked into the room and the feeling of the love in her voice and the sound of her smile when she said our name on the other end of the phone.
The family would like to thank many people who helped us care for Virginia/Ginny in her beloved home. All the wonderful employees of Elder Care Services, the volunteers from Meals on Wheels, the special librarian from the Eldridge Public Library in Chatham, the loving home care givers, and in the end, the caring staff of Pleasant Bay, especially the aides and the activity staff. Heartfelt thanks to Broad Reach Hospice Care who helped Virginia pass peacefully with dignity and grace to the other side. Virginia will be buried with her family in Malden MA. A private celebration of her life will be held at that time. Online condolences may be made at Legacy.com. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Virginia's name may do so by contributing to The Alzheimer's Foundation (alz.com) or the Needy Fund of Cape Cod (needyfund.org).