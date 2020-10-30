Virginia May Oddo



Brick - Virginia May Oddo (née Johnson), 84, of Brick, NJ (formerly of Bergenfied, NJ and Dumont, NJ) died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on October 27, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Lawrence Oddo, her parents Henry and Mathilda Johnson, her step-father William Schweigler and her sister, Phyllis Solezen. Loving mother of Lawrence Jr. and his companion Linda, Linda Wicks and her husband Ralph, Vicki Montmore and her husband Brian. Cherished grandmother of Shannon Barrett and her husband Jason, Michael Restel and his wife Jessica, Michelle McPleasant and her husband Aaron, and Amanda Poole and her husband Andrew, and great-grandmother of Rocco, Giovanni, Aaron III, Eian and Emery. Also survived by a cherished grand dog, Lucy.



Virginia was born in Teaneck, NJ and worked for S.T. Video of Leonia for many years. Virginia loved arts and crafts; knitting, crocheting, as well as playing games with family and friends, cooking and baking. She was her grandchildren's #1 fan at their sporting events.



Visiting Monday, 11 AM - 12:30 PM, followed by a Funeral Service at 12:30 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont. Interment is private.









