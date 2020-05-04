Virginia (Gini) Noroski Battle



Toms River - Virginia (Gini) Noroski Battle of Toms River passed away peacefully on Sunday May 3, 2020. She was born in Englewood, NJ and had lived in Dumont until moving to Toms River in July of 2017. She was a Legal Secretary for over 30 years and worked for Ed Dollinger and Jerry Fond for over 20 years in Hackensack, NJ. She was a member of the Ladies Club and Holly Twig Organization in Holiday City.



Gini married Ronald Battle on September 18, 1971 and celebrated life together for 48 years and 8 months. She is survived by her loving husband Ronald, her brother Edward Noroski and his partner Gino Smith, her nephew Matt Noroski and his wife Cristina and their four children; Emma, Olivia, Adeline and Briana.



Arrangements are under the care of the Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home, Toms River. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date









