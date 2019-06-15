|
Virginia O'Sullivan
Cedar Grove - Virginia T. O'Sullivan, Math Teacher in Northvale Schools. Virginia, 90 died peacefully at St. Joseph's Healthcare & Rehab in Cedar Grove on June 11, 2019. A resident of Teaneck for many decades, Virginia lived in Hewitt for a few years before moving to Cedar Grove 14 months ago. Born in Boston Massachusetts into a loving Irish family, she is survived by one sister, Ann Giambruno and her husband John, plus many loving nephews and nieces. Virginia was predeceased by her beloved parents, Bridget Anne and Lawrence J. O'Sullivan, and two sisters Eleanor Ylienger and Mary Ryan - all of Massachusetts. Ginny was a faith-filled lifelong Catholic who joined the School Sisters of Notre Dame right after high school. She spent 18 years with that community teaching in parish elementary schools from Boston to Brooklyn. Upon transitioning from convent life, she went on to obtain two Masters degrees in education and continued teaching math for 25 years in the Northvale School district, where she finished her career as head of the Math Department in the Middle School. Ginny shared life with her devoted friend Claire Gareau who died in 2018. Together they enjoyed many travels and adventures around the world. They also treasured times spent with family and friends. They were active members for many years of St. Anastasia Parish in Teaneck and most recently of the Sophia Inclusive Catholic Community of Newton New Jersey. Ginny enjoyed her membership in St. Michael's Guild in Englewood Cliffs, respecting and supporting the many aging sisters who reside there. Ginny loved to sing, especially Irish songs. She never tired of listening to Frank Sinatra's music and she always sang along with the musical entertainers at St. Joseph's Healthcare and Rehab. She will be missed dearly by countless friends and remembered by all who knew her as a gentle, caring soul with huge heart and an engaging smile. Family and friends are welcome to visit on Sunday June 16 from 2-5pm at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 789 Teaneck Road, Teaneck. The wake prayer service will be at about 4:30 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday June 17 at 10am in Our Lady of Mount Carmel RCC, Tenafly. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Virginia to either The Women's Auxiliary of Sts. Vincent's/Joseph's or the Guild of St. Michael's would be most appreciated. Checks payable to the St. Vincent's Nursing Home Auxiliary should be mailed to St. Joseph's/St. Vincent's, 315 E Lindsley Road, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009 - Attention Auxiliary. Checks payable to the Guild - Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace should be mailed to 399 Hudson Terrace, Englewood Cliffs, NJ 07632. To view Ginny's tribute page please visit volkleber.com.