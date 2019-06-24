|
|
Virginia Panosian Garjian
Alpine - Virginia Panosian Garjian, of Alpine, passed away June 23, 2019. Predeceased by beloved husband George. Survived by her devoted son, Paul. Many cousins, close friends, and relatives. Before retirement Virginia was an educator for many years.
Visitation Tuesday 4-8 PM at the church. Funeral Mass Wednesday 11 AM, at St. Leon Armenian Church,12-61 Saddle River Rd. Fair Lawn, NJ 07410. Followed by interment at George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, Paramus, NJ. Arrangements by Moritz Funeral Home, 201-768-4200.