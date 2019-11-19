Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
Fair Lawn - Virginia (Ginger) Petzoldt, age 96, of Fair Lawn passed away on November 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walther Petzoldt. Loving mother to Wayne Petzoldt, Karen McLean and Judy Asmus. Dear grandmother to Christine Nivelles, Sharon Banak, David Petzoldt, Robert Petzoldt, Marc Petzoldt, Allison Petzoldt, Oliver Asmus, Rachel Asmus and Felicia Mecklenburg and great-grandmother to Bailey, Justin and Kasha Banak, Henry and Rupert Nivelles and Joseph, Jacob, Alissa and Zak Petzoldt.

Arrangements from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street, Saddle Brook. Visiting hours on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 3-7pm. Cremation Private.
