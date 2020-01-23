|
Virginia Remschel
Paramus - Virginia Remschel, (nee Smith), 87, of Paramus, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Before retiring, Virginia worked for Hewlett Packard as an Administrative Assistant. Virginia was an avid New York Yankee and Derek Jeter fan, loved traveling and spending time down the shore with her family.
Cherished wife of the late Louis (2011). Loving mother of, Diane Norris of Cary, NC, William Remschel and his wife Linda of Paramus, NJ and the late Robert Remschel (1987). Treasured grandmother of, Christine, Bobby, Nikki and Michael and great grandchildren, William, Tyler, Corinne and Ryan. Dear sister-in-law of, Charles & Barbara Remschel and Lorraine and Joe Smith.
Family will receive friends on Saturday January 25, 2020 from 10:30 am - 12:45 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 12:45 pm on Saturday January 25, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, Paramus, NJ. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to .
