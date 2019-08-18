Services
Earl I Jones Funeral Home - Hackensack
305 First Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
201-487-8822
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
New Hope Baptist Church
First Street at Berdan Pl. (Lois A. Braithwaite Pl.)
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Summers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Ruth Summers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Ruth Summers Obituary
Virginia Ruth Summers

Teaneck - Virginia Ruth Summers of Teaneck on August 14, 2019. Beloved mother of Sylvia Summers (Fred Davis Jr.). Sister of Shirley Grant Jones, Clyde Grant and Clarence Grant. Grandmother of Fred Davis III, Joshua, Isaiah and Shawn Davis. Also survived by other relatives. Predeceased by her husband James A. Summers, sister Betty Grant. Visitation 7-9 pm Monday August 19, at New Hope Baptist Church First Street at Berdan Pl. (Lois A. Braithwaite Pl.), Hackensack. Funeral Services and Internment Mountville, SC.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now