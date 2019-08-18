|
|
Virginia Ruth Summers
Teaneck - Virginia Ruth Summers of Teaneck on August 14, 2019. Beloved mother of Sylvia Summers (Fred Davis Jr.). Sister of Shirley Grant Jones, Clyde Grant and Clarence Grant. Grandmother of Fred Davis III, Joshua, Isaiah and Shawn Davis. Also survived by other relatives. Predeceased by her husband James A. Summers, sister Betty Grant. Visitation 7-9 pm Monday August 19, at New Hope Baptist Church First Street at Berdan Pl. (Lois A. Braithwaite Pl.), Hackensack. Funeral Services and Internment Mountville, SC.