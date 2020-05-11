Virginia Simpson
Virginia, 85, formerly of Spring Lake, Belmar and Manhattan, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Before retiring in 1997, Virginia worked as a senior staff nurse at New York Hospital for 40 years.
Virginia is pre-deceased by her sisters, Eileen English (2017), Margaret Simpson (2014) and Patricia English (1972); brothers, James Simpson (1985) and Frank Simpson (1988).
She is survived by her nieces Maureen, Eileen and Patricia and nephews Michael, Mark, Terence and Kevin as well as many grand-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved lifelong friend, Maureen Caslow and her family whom Virginia considered family.
Services are private and entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery Hawthorne NY, Hawthorne, NY
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Virginia, 85, formerly of Spring Lake, Belmar and Manhattan, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020. Before retiring in 1997, Virginia worked as a senior staff nurse at New York Hospital for 40 years.
Virginia is pre-deceased by her sisters, Eileen English (2017), Margaret Simpson (2014) and Patricia English (1972); brothers, James Simpson (1985) and Frank Simpson (1988).
She is survived by her nieces Maureen, Eileen and Patricia and nephews Michael, Mark, Terence and Kevin as well as many grand-nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her beloved lifelong friend, Maureen Caslow and her family whom Virginia considered family.
Services are private and entrusted to the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery Hawthorne NY, Hawthorne, NY
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.