Virginia Skrzypczak
Montville - VIRGINIA "Ginger Sugra" SKRZYPCZAK, 79, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
Born in Passaic, NJ, Mrs. Skrzypczak resided in the North Jersey area for most of her life. She was a retired administrator for ITT Corp. of Nutley, NJ.
She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church in Pompton Plains and was a volunteer at Chilton Medical Center in Pequannock.
Mrs. Skrzypczak was predeceased by her husband, John; her brother, R. Gregory Sugra and her sister, Kathleen Dalrymple.
Survivors include her sister Rosemary Smith and her husband, James and many nieces and nephews.
A Private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Memorial Contributions may be made to Eva's Village, 393 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07501 would be appreciated. Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.bizubfh.com
