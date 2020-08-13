1/
Virginia Skrzypczak
1941 - 2020
{ "" }
Virginia Skrzypczak

Montville - VIRGINIA "Ginger Sugra" SKRZYPCZAK, 79, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.

Born in Passaic, NJ, Mrs. Skrzypczak resided in the North Jersey area for most of her life. She was a retired administrator for ITT Corp. of Nutley, NJ.

She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church in Pompton Plains and was a volunteer at Chilton Medical Center in Pequannock.

Mrs. Skrzypczak was predeceased by her husband, John; her brother, R. Gregory Sugra and her sister, Kathleen Dalrymple.

Survivors include her sister Rosemary Smith and her husband, James and many nieces and nephews.

A Private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Memorial Contributions may be made to Eva's Village, 393 Main Street, Paterson, NJ 07501 would be appreciated. Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 515 Lexington Ave., Clifton is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.bizubfh.com to sign the Guest Book.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
515 Lexington Ave
Clifton, NJ 07011
(973) 777-4332
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
