Virginia "Ginny" Stephen
Mahwah - Virginia "Ginny" Stephen, 94, on March 10, 2019 of Mahwah formerly of Demarest. Beloved wife of the late William "Bud" Stephen. Loving mother of Kenneth and wife Diane, Barry and husband Daniel and Craig and wife Laurie. Cherished mema of Jeffrey, Michelle, Courtney and Eric. Adored great mema of Tommy and Alexa. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 9 - 10 AM with a funeral mass being celebrated at 10 AM at St. Paul R.C. Church, 200 Wyckoff Ave., Ramsey. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Ginny to the , or St. Paul R.C. Church. Arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.