Virginia (Fivehouse) Wojtovitz
Passaic - Virginia (Fivehouse) Wojtovitz, 73 years old, born December 19, 1946, passed away on April 11, 2020, in Passaic.
Virginia leaves behind her beloved sister Carol Sue (Kenneth) Robinson, two nephews, Michael Ciannilli of Pittston, PA, and Darren Ciannilli of Mine Hill, NJ. Two nieces Sabrina and Victoria Ciannilli of PA.
Predeceased by parents Carma (Landry) and James Fivehouse.
Arrangements are by Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and final resting place will be at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson. Services will be at a later date. www.ShookFH.com