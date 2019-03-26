|
|
Virgnia A. "Ginny" Birrer
Franklin Lakes - Virginia A. "Ginny" Birrer, 89, of Franklin Lakes, passed away on March 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. "Ginny" was born in Passaic, NJ to Edward & Ann Walsh in 1930, graduating from Pompton Lakes High School. She married the love of her life, Robert, in 1954, and started her family in Franklin Lakes with their first child being born in 1957. She raised her family of 5 kids proudly in the house built by her husband.
She is survived by her loving children Nancy Birrer of East Sandwich, MA, Robert (Beatrice) of West Windsor, NJ, Gregory (Terri) of Succasunna, NJ, and Brian (Carol) of Wyckoff. She will be dearly missed by her 8 grandchildren: Lynne, Max, Kyle, Mary, Nathaniel, Samuel, Thomas, & Jack. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Robert, in 2014, and recently lost her first child, Edward, and is survived by his wife, Debby. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Clifford & Ruth Walsh.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 4-7pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ, www.vpfh.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 28, at 10am at Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 787 Franklin Lake Rd, Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417, with a burial to follow at Christ the King Cemetery, Franklin Lakes. Memorial contributions can be made in Ginny's memory to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.