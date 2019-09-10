Services
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
(732) 671-1326
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Pfleger Funeral Home
115 Tindall Road
Middletown, NJ 07748
Liturgy
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Benedict RC Church
165 Bethany Rd.
Holmdel, NJ
Holmdel - Vita Lucania, 103, of Holmdel, NJ, joined God in Heaven on September 8, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 4-8 pm at John F. Pfleger Funeral Home, 115 Tindall Road, Middletown. A Funeral Liturgy will be offered on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11 am at St. Benedict RC Church, 165 Bethany Rd., Holmdel. Entombment will follow at Holmdel Cemetery, Holmdel. For more information, to send condolences or for directions, please visit www.pflegerfuneralhome.com.
