|
|
Vita Maria Tubek (nee Pizza)
Bayonne - Vita Maria Tubek (nee Pizza) 90, of Bayonne formerly of Jersey City passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late Raffaele and Elizabeth Pizza. Before retiring, Vita was a clerk at the Division of Motor Vehicle in Bayonne. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Tubek. Cherished aunt of Edward and Linda J. Lenkiewicz, Edwina, Caroline, Mary Helen, Steven, Eddie and Johnny. A Graveside Service will be held at Holy Name Cemetery in Jersey City on Wednesday, April 17th at 12:30 PM. Visitation Wednesday from 10-11 AM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com