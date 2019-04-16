Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
12:30 PM
Holy Name Cemetery
Jersey City, NJ
View Map
Vita Maria (Pizza) Tubek

Vita Maria (Pizza) Tubek Obituary
Vita Maria Tubek (nee Pizza)

Bayonne - Vita Maria Tubek (nee Pizza) 90, of Bayonne formerly of Jersey City passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born in Jersey City to the late Raffaele and Elizabeth Pizza. Before retiring, Vita was a clerk at the Division of Motor Vehicle in Bayonne. Beloved wife of the late Edward J. Tubek. Cherished aunt of Edward and Linda J. Lenkiewicz, Edwina, Caroline, Mary Helen, Steven, Eddie and Johnny. A Graveside Service will be held at Holy Name Cemetery in Jersey City on Wednesday, April 17th at 12:30 PM. Visitation Wednesday from 10-11 AM at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights. CostaMemorialHome.com
