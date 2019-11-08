|
|
Vito A. "Sonny" Lo Russo
Lo Russo, Vito A. "Sonny" age 89 formerly of Totowa at rest in Dover on November 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine (nee Doerner) Lo Russo (1996). Loving father of Susan Graziano & her husband Louis of Randolph, Cynthia Gaita & her husband Vincent of Montague, Sandra De Capio & her husband Tim of Croydon, PA. and the late Peter Lo Russo. Devoted brother of Rose Nafey of Florida, and the late Laura Pisano, Peter La Russo, Mary Ferguson, and Michael La Russo. Also survived by 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Born in Hoboken, he lived in Totowa for most of his life before moving to Lakewood in 2000. He was a Welder for Mosler Safe Co., Wayne for 30 years and was also a part time service manager at Sears Auto, Willowbrook Mall, Wayne for 25 years before retiring. Mr. Lo Russo was a Korean War veteran. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 9:45 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 10:15 AM. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Friends may visit Sunday 3:00 - 7:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.