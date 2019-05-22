|
Vito Dininno
Little Ferry/ formerly Passaic - Vito Dininno 89 of Little Ferry formerly of Passaic on 5/20/2019 Born in Altamura, Bari.
Beloved husband of Rose (nee Pallotto) Loving father to Lucille and her husband Michael Minervini and Michael and his wife Antonella Dininno. Caring grandfather to Carmelina, Rosanna, Cristina, Vito, and Francesca. Great grandfather to 4 and dear uncle of many nieces and nephews. Also survived by his sister Jean Pallotto and predeceased by 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Before retiring in 1994 Vito was a Longshoreman for ILA Union. Parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Ch in Passaic. He was a member of the Society of Madonna Del Buoncammino in North Bergen and La Societa Della Madonna Dei Martiri in Hoboken.
Funeral Fri. 9:30 am from Kohler Funeral Home 280 Hackensack St. Wood-Ridge.
Mass 10 am at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Ch Passaic. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery North Arlington. Visitation Thur. 5-9pm. Donations to 705 Central Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45202 would be appreciated.