|
|
Vito Paul Trause, 94, of Township of Washington, NJ formerly of Carlstadt, NJ on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Theresa E. Trause. Devoted father of Cynthia and Victoria Trause. He was predeceased by his brothers Anthony, Alexander and Adolfo and his sisters Ida Ferraro and Mafalda Keeny. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and his loyal companions Luna and Nico.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday and Tuesday, November 4 and 5, 2019 4-8pm at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 668 Ridgewood Road, Township of Washington, NJ. Funeral Liturgy on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 10am also at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. In lieu of flowers donation to , would be appreciated.