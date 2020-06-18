Vito Todisco
1922 - 2020
Vito Todisco

Mahwah - Vito Todisco, 97, of Mahwah died peacefully at his home on June 16, 2020 surrounded by family.

Born on July 9, 1922 in Middletown, NY to Francesco and Nicoletta Todisco, Vito grew up in Astoria, Queens and graduated from Bryant High School. He enlisted in the army in World War II and served in the Army Signal Corp, largely in the Aleutian Islands, from 1942-1946, honorably discharged as a sergeant. Vito worked for many years in communications for International Telephone and Telegraph (ITT) before retiring in 1987. He is also formerly of Franklin Square, NY, Staten Island, and Astoria, Queens.

Vito is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Elvira Todisco (nee DiGiorgio), whom he loved dearly and admired deeply; children Frank Todisco of Washington, DC, Dr. Victor Todisco (and wife Mara) of Ramsey, and Linda Dunne (and husband Michael) of Ramsey; grandchildren Sofia, Anna, Tomas, Julia and Giovanni Todisco and Dr. Caroline and Melissa Dunne; and a large, close extended family. He was predeceased by his sister Carmela Moretti. Vito was a long-time parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Mahwah.

Vito was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and family man. Through his voracious reading he was highly educated, and shared his vast knowledge of history and culture through a penchant for storytelling. Among the varied things he loved were Astoria Park, the Catskills (where the extended family would vacation for a week every summer), Pavarotti and Sinatra, and the operas of Puccini, to name just a few. He passed on to his children the value of education, a sense of integrity, a respect for people of all backgrounds and walks of life, and a concern for those less fortunate.

Services will be held on Saturday, June 20; see website of the Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home in Ramsey, http://www.vanemburghsneider.com/, for details, as well as a longer obituary and a page to post messages of remembrance or condolence. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in Vito's memory to Meals on Wheels to support their work in helping the elderly (either https://www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org/ or https://www.mealsonwheelsnorthjersey.org/).






Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
