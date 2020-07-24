1/
Vito Vincenti
Vito Vincenti

Vincenti, Vito, age 87, of Woodland Park, NJ on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Born and raised in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn and a longtime resident of Manhasset, Long Island.

Vito Vincenti was the beloved husband of Edna Vincenti, loving father of John (and Robyn Kampf) of Glen Rock, NJ and Paul (and Christina Vincenti) of Montclair, NJ, and dear grandfather of Alexander, Matthew, Andrew and William. He was an avid fisherman and an insatiable reader with a strong independent streak and a zeal for lifetime learning.

Vito co-founded and for 33 years was a partner in the law firm of Vincenti and Schickler in Manhattan. He then formed the law firm of Vincenti and Vincenti with his sons John and Paul and practiced law for an additional 20 years.

A graduate of Columbia College and Columbia Law School, Vito was a dedicated supporter of Columbia College, and served as President of the Columbia College Alumni Association of Long Island. Vito was also a proud member of the Tiro A Segno of New York for more than 50 years, where he served as a director and officer, helping to draft its constitution and bylaws. He served as Chairman of the Tiro A Segno Foundation, and was instrumental in establishing an endowment for the Tiro A Segno Fellowship in Italian-American Studies at NYU's Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò. He served as a member of the Board of Advisors to NYU's Casa Italiana until his death.

Immediate funeral services will be private to the family with an entombment at St. John Cemetery, Queens. A future service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Columbia College Fund (for the Core Curriculum) and the NYU Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò.




Published in Glen Rock Gazette from Jul. 24 to Jul. 31, 2020.
