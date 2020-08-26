1/
Vittorio G. Berardo
1933 - 2020
Vittorio G. Berardo

Moonachie - Vittorio G. Berardo, 86, of Moonachie, NJ passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving wife and daughters on August 25, 2020. Vittorio was born on November 4, 1933 in Duronia, Campobasso, Italy, the son of the late Antonio and Carmela Berardo (nee Grieco), and the youngest of 8 siblings. After immigrating to the United States in 1953 and becoming a US citizen, he lived in Jersey City until moving to Moonachie in 1995. It was easy to spot Vittorio's house in Moonachie, both the American and Italian flags were flying high with pride. Vittorio worked for the New Jersey Department of Transportation. After retirement, Vittorio enjoyed watching soccer, playing the lottery, spending time with his family, and enjoying his wife's home cooked Italian meals. He was known for his infectious, generous, and loving personality. Once you met "Vito" you would never forget him, and you were always a friend. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Pasqua (nee Pasqualotto) his daughters Cornelia and her husband Giovanni (Lisa) of Emerson, NJ, Gabriela and her husband Gregory (Panayoti) of Paramus, NJ. Cherished Nonno of Marilena, Daniela, Gianni, and Vincent. His larger than life personality will be missed by all. The family will receive their relatives and friends on Friday, 3-7 pm at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood. A mass celebrating Vittorio's life will be held on Saturday 9:30 am at Assumption Church in Emerson. Everyone is asked to meet at the church. The entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
AUG
29
Memorial Mass
09:30 AM
Assumption Church
Funeral services provided by
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
2016640292
