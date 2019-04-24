|
|
Vivian Biron
Skillman - 94, died April 21, 2019.
Vivian lived in Leonia, NJ for most of her adult life with her husband of 64 years, the late Roger C. Biron. She spent her final years living at Stonebridge at Montgomery.
She and Roger traveled extensively in Europe before making annual trips to Zermatt, Switzerland. She was an avid fan of the theater and introduced her family members to their first Broadway shows and to dining at fine restaurants.
Her education began in a one-room school house in Hopewell, NJ. She later received a BA in economics from the New Jersey College of Women (currently Rutgers University) where she was inducted into the Phi Beta Kappa honor society. She earned a Master's degree from the New School for Social Research.
As a career woman ahead of her time, she was the first female officer at Thomas J Lipton, Inc. where she served as the Director of Market Research.
She is survived by her sister Evelyn Finck and her brother Homer Bruno and wife Katharine and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Arrangements by Bruce C. VanArsdale Funeral Home, Somerville.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Planned Parenthood, Inc. or a . To send condolences, visit
www.brucecvanarsdalefuneralhome.com