|
|
Vivian Breier
Ormond Beach - Vivian Breier, 88, of Ormond Beach, Florida, died on Friday July 19, 2019. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., she lived in Fairfield for over 40 years before settling in Ormond Beach for the past year. She was a teacher for the Haledon Board of Education teaching at Manchester Regional High School before retiring.
She is survived by a niece Debora Caraballo, 2 great nieces Cheryl & Cynthia, a great nephews Christopher, 4 great great nieces Lexi, Vanessa, Ariana & Olivia, 4 great great nephews AJ, John, Ryan & Rex, 1 great great great nephew Nicholas.
A graveside service 2:00 p.m. at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
Arrangement by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park, N.J. 07407 www.patrickjconte.com