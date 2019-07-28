Services
Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc. - Elmwood Park
274 Market Street
Elmwood Park, NJ 07407
201-796-0060
Resources
More Obituaries for Vivian Breier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vivian Breier

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vivian Breier Obituary
Vivian Breier

Ormond Beach - Vivian Breier, 88, of Ormond Beach, Florida, died on Friday July 19, 2019. Born in Buffalo, N.Y., she lived in Fairfield for over 40 years before settling in Ormond Beach for the past year. She was a teacher for the Haledon Board of Education teaching at Manchester Regional High School before retiring.

She is survived by a niece Debora Caraballo, 2 great nieces Cheryl & Cynthia, a great nephews Christopher, 4 great great nieces Lexi, Vanessa, Ariana & Olivia, 4 great great nephews AJ, John, Ryan & Rex, 1 great great great nephew Nicholas.

A graveside service 2:00 p.m. at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

Arrangement by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park, N.J. 07407 www.patrickjconte.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vivian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now