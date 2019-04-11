|
|
Vivian Canavan
Bergenfield - Vivian Canavan (nee Paruta), 85, of Dumont, formerly of Bergenfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 5th, 2019. Born in Brooklyn on January 25th, 1934 to the late Anthony and Rose Paruta (nee Murgia). She was predeceased by her husband Joseph Canavan in 1997. She is survived by her son John and his wife Lissa Canavan, daughter Jeanie and husband Russ Franklin, and son Robert and wife Catherine Canavan. Proud grandmother to Daniel and Michael Franklin, Justin, Steven and Victoria Canavan and great-grandmother to Tanner Franklin. She is a long time congregant of St. John's Church. Vivian never drove but made up for it by being the fastest walker on the planet. She worked full time, raised a family, and volunteered with boundless energy.
Celebratory Mass will take place at St. John's The Evangelist RC Church, 29 North Washington Avenue in Bergenfield at 11:00am, Saturday April 13th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's charities.