Vivian M. Jackson
Passaic - Vivian M. Jackson (Conklin), age 86, of Passaic, departed this life on April 3, 2020.
She was employed as a group teacher for 30 years at the Urban Crisis Daycare in Passaic, NJ, and was also a devoted and life-long member of St. Nicholas Roman Catholic Church also in Passaic.
She was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Floretta Conklin; her beloved husband of 62 years, Percival Arnold Jackson; daughter, Karen Diane Jackson; sisters, Shirley Conklin Williams, Cora Conklin; and brothers, Charles Everett Conklin; Andrew Conklin and Phillip Conklin.
She is survived by her devoted son, Russell Jackson and daughter-in-law, Mary Ellen Jackson; two sisters, Anita Conklin Van Dunk; and Frances (William) Downing. She also leaves to cherish her memory; seven grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.
