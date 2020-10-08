1/1
Vivian McGourty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vivian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vivian McGourty

Toms River - Vivian McGourty passed away on Thursday, October 1st, 2020 just 10 days shy of her 100th birthday. Her life had been full of adventure, joy and love. She was born in West New York, N.J. and moved from Brielle to Toms River in 1989. She is predeceased by her husband Jack. Survived by her sister Lee Van Tassel, stepdaughter Anne Kersnowski and husband Martin as well as many loving nieces and nephews. Shortly after moving to Greenbriar Woodlands in Toms River, she joined Outreach and it was her idea to form the Community Assist Program. Vivian sang with the Briartones for many years and was an active member of the Garden Club, Deborah, Briar Oaks Singles and the Women's Club. All will miss her warm smile, sense of humor and generous spirit. She is a communicant of St. Luke's Church. A memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date. Donations can be sent to Outreach at Greenbriar Woodlands. They will be appreciated.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved