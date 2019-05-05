|
|
Vivian Pacsy
Tenafly - Vivian Pacsy, a retired educator, died on April 29, 2019. She was born March 15, 1934 to Joseph and Helen (Pasterchick) Pacsy in Clifton, NJ. She later moved to Tenafly, NJ. Prior to becoming an educator, Vivian worked as an auditor and accountant. She received her undergraduate and master's degrees in Accounting and Taxation from Fairleigh Dickinson University. She joined the accounting faculty at Monroe College in 1964 and received numerous awards for excellence in teaching. After several years, she became Chairman of the department. Vivian loved being an educator and her life as a member of Monroe College. She took pride in her students and her profession. She authored and co-authored numerous educational materials including accounting textbooks, test banks, and cost accounting and computerized accounting practice sets, all published by McLoraw Hill. Services and burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Englewood Hospital or the Holy Name Hospital Cancer Centers.