Vivian Rose Doland

Former Paterson resident Vivian Rose Doland, 85, passed away on May 3, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. Vivian was born in 1934 and worked at Lewis Stein Clothing and Joan's Clothing before moving to Lehigh Acres, Florida in 1971. She joins her husband Kenneth, her youngest daughter Laura Lydic, her parents William and Jennie Puglisi, and her siblings Philip, Frank, Richard, and Sister Jeanette Puglisi, who are also at rest. She is survived by her oldest daughter, Donna Doland, her stepdaughter Karen Hensas, three grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HPH Hospice at https://lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/HPHGeneralDonation.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Service
01:00 PM
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park
12777 State Road 82
Fort Myers, FL 33913
2393344880
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
Vivian was a funny, sweet, warm and good hearted lady. We lived in the same apt complex and played cards and bingo together. Have been and will miss her! She has wonderful grandchildren, they took good care of her I remember. Her grandsons she spoke of lovingly. She talked of her remaining daughter often also. ❤ Praying for you, her family. In Jesus name, who died for us as sinners, thus bridging the way to God.
Teri
Friend
May 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Doland Family for the loss of your loved one, Vivian Rose, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
May 12, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
