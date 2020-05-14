Vivian Rose Doland
Former Paterson resident Vivian Rose Doland, 85, passed away on May 3, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. Vivian was born in 1934 and worked at Lewis Stein Clothing and Joan's Clothing before moving to Lehigh Acres, Florida in 1971. She joins her husband Kenneth, her youngest daughter Laura Lydic, her parents William and Jennie Puglisi, and her siblings Philip, Frank, Richard, and Sister Jeanette Puglisi, who are also at rest. She is survived by her oldest daughter, Donna Doland, her stepdaughter Karen Hensas, three grandchildren, and two step-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to HPH Hospice at https://lifepathhospice.chaptershealth.org/HPHGeneralDonation.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 14 to May 15, 2020.