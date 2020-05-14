Vivian was a funny, sweet, warm and good hearted lady. We lived in the same apt complex and played cards and bingo together. Have been and will miss her! She has wonderful grandchildren, they took good care of her I remember. Her grandsons she spoke of lovingly. She talked of her remaining daughter often also. ❤ Praying for you, her family. In Jesus name, who died for us as sinners, thus bridging the way to God.

Teri

Friend