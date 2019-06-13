|
Park Ridge - Vivian Smith-Shiers. Born 5/21/1918, Vivian reached her 101st Birthday before peacefully passing at her home on 5/30/2019. At 16, she was the first American invited to join the Ballets Russes de Monte Carlo, with which she toured the world from '34-'37. She then joined the Corps de Ballet at Radio City Music Hall, where she met her future husband, Paul Shiers, who was in the Glee Club. Married in '40, they celebrated 67 years together before his death in '07. Vivian and Paul followed that opening with long and varied careers in theater, film and TV. Vivian recognized that she'd been blessed, and was grateful for the talents and opportunities she'd been given, and the wonderful experiences that resulted. She was also thankful for her family and cherished friends. Vivian was a good sport, and will be remembered for her joy of life, sweet disposition, sense of humor and tenacity. She was a loving and wonderful daughter, wife, mother and friend. Vivian is predeceased by her husband Paul and daughter Linda. She is survived by her daughter Diana Shiers (Sean McCoy), and granddaughter Aimie Hanlon (Tim) and great-grandchildren Tyler and Kaley. A service to consecrate Vivian's passing will be held on 6/15/19 at The Reformed Church, 65 Pascack Rd., Park Ridge, NJ 07656 at 10:30 a.m. If a memorial tribute is considered, a donation to the or the Oklahoma Univ. School of Dance would be appreciated. Go to Becker-funeralhome.com for full obituary.