Prospect Park - Vivian T. Rose age 81, of Prospect Park, NJ by way of St. Ann, Jamaica passed away on September 14, 2020. Vivian is survived by his loving wife of 50 years; his daughters: Claudia, Nadine, Kadian, Sons: Lennox, Orville, Neville, Daimian, and his many grandchildren. A future memorial service will be held in his honor.









