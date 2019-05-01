|
|
W. Fern Brown
New Hope, PA - W. Fern Brown (nee Valentine), 93, of New Hope, PA passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Chandler Hall in Newtown, PA.
Born and raised in Nacogdoches County, Texas, Fern was one of six children of Wrenthem and Adella Case Valentine.
As a young woman, she relocated to New Jersey after World War II with her first husband, Howard Joseph. There she raised her family of four children. Fern worked as an operator for ATT in Texas and New Jersey. She also worked as a medical administrative assistant and an office assistant for the Wyckoff Reformed Church.
Fern was active in Wyckoff Reformed Church where she served as secretary and met her second husband, Raymond Brown.
Fern was instrumental in establishing the "Meals on Wheels" program in Wyckoff, for which she was recognized by the New Jersey State Senate. She also served as president of the Wyckoff Women's Club; as a member of the New Jersey Order of the Eastern Star; a member of the New Jersey Association of Twins' Mothers Clubs; and President of the Nursing Service Auxiliary of Wyckoff, Ridgewood, Ho-Ho-Kus, Glen Rock and Midland Park.
Upon moving to New Hope 30 years ago Fern was a member of the Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church where she continued her service as a deacon and Stephen Minister where she tended to church members who were homebound or in crisis. Fern was also part of the Red Hat Society.
In addition to her dedication to her church and community, Fern was a devoted wife and mother of four. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond Brown.
Fern is survived by her children and their spouses; Gar Joseph and his wife Martha Woodall of Glenside, PA; Dawn Serkin of Stockton, NJ; Sharon Kowatch and her husband Dr. Robert Kowatch of Columbus, OH; and Robert Joseph and his wife Diane of Wayne, NJ; as well as her eight loving grandchildren, one great-grandchild; step daughter Margie Wehner of Mobile Alabama and three step grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 am at Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church 1680 Aquetong Road, New Hope, PA. There will be calling hours that morning at the church starting at 10 am.
Committal services will take place that afternoon at 3 pm at the Wyckoff Reformed Church Cemetery, 580 Wyckoff Ave, Wyckoff, NJ.
In lieu of flowers donations in Fern's memory may be made to the , 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Funeral Arrangements are under the direction of the Van Horn-McDonough funeral Home, 21 York Street, Lambertville, NJ 08530 (vhmfh.com)