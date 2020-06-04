Wadia Kattoura



It is with the heaviest of hearts that we say good-bye to Wadia Kattoura, who passed away at the age of 87 due to natural causes on the morning of June 3, 2020. Wadia Kattoura was born in Tyre, Lebanon on April 4, 1933 where she later met and married the love of her life, Chuckrallah Kattoura in 1952. The couple migrated to the United States in 1977 where they raised their children in New Jersey. Through hard work and sacrifice, Wadia not only raised her own children but played an integral role in helping raise many of her grandchildren. She often spent summer days fishing with the family and summer nights hosting, serving the catch from earlier that day. Wadia Kattoura devoted her life to her family, working relentlessly to create a loving and nurturing home. Her house on 91st street, where the door was always open and everyone was welcomed became a fixture in the lives of all who knew her.



She is survived by her 9 children, Nadia Moskofian, Peter Kattoura, Tony Kattoura, Maroun Kattoura, Habbouba Barcha, Nicolas Kattoura, Brigette Kattoura, Josephine Kattoura and Rzouk Kattoura, 18 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 6 sisters and 1 brother. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Chuckrallah Kattoura, her first born Sammy Kattoura, 3 brothers and 1 sister.



Viewing services are set to be held from 3 p.m.- 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 at Michigan Memorial located at 17 Michigan Ave, Paterson, NJ. If conditions permit, Wadia Kattoura's final resting place will be in Tyre Lebanon alongside her husband.









