Wahmeen Combs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wahmeen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wahmeen Combs

Wahmeen Combs 34 of Paterson passed on May 31,2020. Services will be held privately Tuesday June 9, public walkthrough Tuesday June 9, 9:30a.m. to 11:30a.m. John B. Houston Funeral Home 236 Ellison St. Paterson.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
John B Houston Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John B Houston Funeral Home
236 Ellison St
Paterson, NJ 07501
(973) 881-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved