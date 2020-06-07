Or Copy this URL to Share

Wahmeen Combs 34 of Paterson passed on May 31,2020. Services will be held privately Tuesday June 9, public walkthrough Tuesday June 9, 9:30a.m. to 11:30a.m. John B. Houston Funeral Home 236 Ellison St. Paterson.









