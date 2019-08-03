Services
Walentyna Osuch Klepp


1924 - 2019
Walentyna Osuch Klepp Obituary
Walentyna Osuch Klepp

Hasbrouck Heights - Walentyna Osuch Klepp, entered eternal life on July 31st, she was 95. Walentyna was born in Kudranka, Poland on Jan 7, 1924 to Waclaw and Anna (Kuczynska) Zaniewski. She came to the United States in 1950, living in Passaic, later in Garfield and moved to Hasbrouck Heights in the 1990's. For many years she had worked at the Union Camp Packaging Company in Garfield, retiring in 1986. She had been a parishioner of Holy Rosary Church in Passaic, a member of the Rosary Society and the Leisure Club. Her first husband Stanislaw Osuch passed on May 12th, 1978. Her second husband Fred Klepp died on Dec 25th, 2000. Walentyna is survived by her devoted son Adam Osuch, and her three loving daughters and their husbands, Mary Ann and Orin Schaffner of Phoenix, AZ, Jeanette and David Oswald of Orlando, FL and Stasia and Calvin Powell of Pensacola, FL. She is also survived by her nine cherished grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Walentyna was predeceased by two brothers and six sisters. A memorial Mass and service will be held in the future. www.WarnerAndWozniak.com
