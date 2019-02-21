|
|
Wallace S. Broecker
Closter - BROECKER, Wallace S. formerly of Closter, passed away on February 18, 2019. Loving husband of the late Grace Carder (2007), and Elizabeth (nee Clark). Dear father of Sandra Broecker, Cynthia Kennedy (Quentin), Kathleen Wilson, Scott Broecker (Carie), Cheryl Keyes (Tom) and the late Suzanne. Grandfather to 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Wallace was a geochemist who initiated key research into the history of earth's climate and humans influence upon it. He spent a career that spanned nearly 67 years at Columbia University's Lamont- Doherty Earth Observatory. He was one of the first scientists to predict an imminent rise in earth's temperature due to human output of carbon dioxide, he was credited with introducing the phrase "global warming" into the scientific lexicon in the 1970s. Much of his work focused on the oceans. Among other things, his studies of marine chemistry helped lay out the map of global circulation, and its powerful effects on climate. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to Lamont-Doherty Earth Observatory, Columbia University, Development Office at 61 Route 9W, Palisades, NY 10964 or online at https://lamont.givenow.columbia.edu/#. Arrangements handled by Barrett Funeral Home.