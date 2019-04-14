|
Walter A. Musciano
River Edge - Rest in Peace Walter A. Musciano. Our dad, gran-dad and great gran-dad passed away April 3, 2019. He had boundless intellectual and physical energy, enthusiasm and sense of humor. He was both a Student and Teacher of culture, classical music, design and ancient history.
Born November 19, 1922 to Angelo and Theresa (Birk) Musciano in New York City. He was Orphaned and alone in NYC at a young age but blessed to be taken in and raised by maternal family friends Fred and Emma Muller. Walter married Dorothy A. Newell of Jersey City on April 1, 1945 and settled in River Edge, New Jersey.
He created a successful career as a Naval Architect working for George G. Sharp, Inc. in New York City for over forty years. An author and respected expert on military and aviation history, he authored 24 books and countless magazine articles spanning seven decades. In the 1950's he became the chief product designer for Scientific Model Airplane Company where he designed, tested and produced drawings for the production of balsa scale model flying aircraft.
Walter was predeceased by his wife Dorothy. He is survived by his daughter Carol Anne Lehner and her husband Rudy, son Gary Musciano and his wife Mary Lou Musciano, five grandchildren, Richard Scherer, Craig Scherer, Denise Doyle, Kirsten Trimiglozzi, and Derek Musciano. And seven great-grandchildren, Hannah and Kayley Scherer, Quinn and Graydon Scherer, Sophia Doyle, Klara Trimiglozzi and Dante Trimiglozzi. Beaugard-McKnight Funeral Home, River Edge.