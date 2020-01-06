|
Walter B. Killough
Woodcliff Lake - Walter B. Killough passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 88. Born in Jersey City, he was a resident of Williamsburg, VA, Mahwah and Woodcliff Lake. Walter was a Retail Merchandising Executive for many years including the Spiegel Catalog in Chicago. He enjoyed playing golf with his grandchildren at Kingsmill Resort in VA. Although he struggled for many years with Alzheimer's, his upbeat personality and attitude made him a pleasure to be in his company. Walter is pre-deceased by his loving wife of 66 years who passed away in July 2019 and his grandson Ryan Schoonmaker. He is survived by his three cherished children: Walter B. Killough III, his wife Lois; Christine Schoonmaker, her husband Timothy; Mark Killough, his wife Elaine; five grandchildren: Amy, her husband Brian, Matthew, Joshua, his wife Kristina, Sara and Abby; two sisters Sister Margaret Killough and Julia Shevlino. A private graveside inurnment will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers contributions in Walter's memory may be made to the Williamsburg Hospice, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Arrangements are by Vander Plaat Funeral Home (vpfh.com), Wyckoff.