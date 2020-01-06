Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Killough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter B. Killough

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter B. Killough Obituary
Walter B. Killough

Woodcliff Lake - Walter B. Killough passed away peacefully on Monday, January 6, 2020 at the age of 88. Born in Jersey City, he was a resident of Williamsburg, VA, Mahwah and Woodcliff Lake. Walter was a Retail Merchandising Executive for many years including the Spiegel Catalog in Chicago. He enjoyed playing golf with his grandchildren at Kingsmill Resort in VA. Although he struggled for many years with Alzheimer's, his upbeat personality and attitude made him a pleasure to be in his company. Walter is pre-deceased by his loving wife of 66 years who passed away in July 2019 and his grandson Ryan Schoonmaker. He is survived by his three cherished children: Walter B. Killough III, his wife Lois; Christine Schoonmaker, her husband Timothy; Mark Killough, his wife Elaine; five grandchildren: Amy, her husband Brian, Matthew, Joshua, his wife Kristina, Sara and Abby; two sisters Sister Margaret Killough and Julia Shevlino. A private graveside inurnment will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus. In lieu of flowers contributions in Walter's memory may be made to the Williamsburg Hospice, 4445 Powhatan Parkway, Williamsburg, VA 23188. Arrangements are by Vander Plaat Funeral Home (vpfh.com), Wyckoff.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -