Walter Chabora
Paramus - Walter Chabora, 88, of Paramus, NJ, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born in Garfield, NJ to Peter and Anna Chabora. Beloved husband of the late Mary Chabora. Devoted father of Michael and Betsy Chabora. Dear father-in-law of Caren Chabora. Loving grandfather of Zachary, Sara and Jason. He is predeceased by his brothers, Alexander and Nicholas. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Monday, May 6 from 4-8PM. The family will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 7 at 10AM prior to leaving for the committal service at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ at 11:30AM. Becker-fu neralhome.com