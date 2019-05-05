Services
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
(201) 664-0292
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Becker Funeral Home
219 Kinderkamack Road
Westwood, NJ 07675
View Map
Committal
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:30 AM
George Washington Memorial Park
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Paramus - Walter Chabora, 88, of Paramus, NJ, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born in Garfield, NJ to Peter and Anna Chabora. Beloved husband of the late Mary Chabora. Devoted father of Michael and Betsy Chabora. Dear father-in-law of Caren Chabora. Loving grandfather of Zachary, Sara and Jason. He is predeceased by his brothers, Alexander and Nicholas. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Monday, May 6 from 4-8PM. The family will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, May 7 at 10AM prior to leaving for the committal service at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ at 11:30AM. Becker-fu neralhome.com
