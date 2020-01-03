|
|
Walter Consoli
Clifton - Consoli, Walter, 90 of Clifton, passed away on January 3, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Vera Consoli. Loving father of Michele Consoli and Nicholas Consoli & his wife Amy. Devoted grandfather to Alyztte.
Walter was born in Catania, Sicily and came to the United States in 1955 settling in Clifton. He worked at Teledyne-Farris Engineerng in Palisades Park for 15 years.
Funeral on Tuesday, January 7th, 2010 at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton at 10 AM. Visiting Monday 2PM-4PM & 7PM-9PM. www.marroccos.com