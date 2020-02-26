|
|
Walter E. Rottinger
Old Tappan/Montvale - On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, Walter E Rottinger passed away peacefully
at age 85 after a long illness at Sunrise of Old Tappan. Walter was born on April 10th, 1934 in Bronx, NY to Walter C, and Ethel (Fischer) Rottinger. He is predeceased by his wife Marjorie (nee Morgan). He is survived by his sons Peter and Steven, and two grandchildren Thomas and Emily. He resided in New Milford for 39 years, where he operated his photo-retouching business, and later moving to Montvale living there with his family. Friends and family are invited to visit this Friday, from 4-8PM at Volk Leber Funeral Home, 268 Kinderkamack Road, Oradell, NJ. A funeral service will begin on Saturday at 10AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made, in his name, to St. Matthew's Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 339, New Milford, NJ 07645 For further information and to view Walter's tribute page, please visit volkleber.com