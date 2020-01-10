|
|
Walter F. Miller
Saddle Brook - Walter F. Miller, 90, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed on January 9, 2020. Walter was born in Englewood, NJ and lived in Cliffside Park and West New York before moving to Saddle Brook in 1960. Walter was the beloved husband of the late Jane M. Miller (nee Hroncich). Walter is survived by his three children, Lisa Miller and her husband Glenn; Jeffrey Miller and his wife Monique; Richard Miller and his wife Kathy; and his seven loving grandchildren: Matthew, Adam, Jaclyn, Gregory, Brandon, Lauren and Natalie Miller. Walter is predeceased by his sister, Leanore Burns.
Walter was a graduate of St. Cecilia High School in Englewood, NJ and attended the Art Students League of New York. He was a Lithographer and worked for many Printing Companies including Macnaughton Einson Graphics in Fair Lawn, NJ. Walter was a U.S. Army Veteran serving during the Korean War time period. He was a longtime active parishioner of St. Philip's Church in Saddle Brook. Walter enjoyed life, traveling and spending time with his family. He was an avid New York Giants fan.
Funeral services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook, NJ. Visiting hours on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2 to 6pm. Funeral mass at St. Philip the Apostle RCC in Saddle Brook on Monday January 13, 2020 at 11 am. Interment in Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee NJ.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Walter's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or .