Walter Fedachinsky
Passaic - Walter Fedachinsky age 72, of Passaic, passed away on May 31, 2019. Beloved husband of Helen Fedachinsky (nee Lacomia) Walter is survived by his brothers Peter Fedachinsky and his wife Sheila, Joseph Fedachinsky and his wife Sharon, sister-in-law Diane Fabits, and nieces and nephews Kimberly Anne, Nicholas, Erika, Shannon, and Joseph Jr.
Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook. Visiting and gathering hours at Funeral Home on Monday, June 3, 2019 from 9-11AM. A service will be held at the funeral home at 11AM. Interment to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook.