Hackensack - Walter H. Hall of Hackensack on May 9, 2020. Member of Highway Holiness Church Ministries of Hackensack. Graveside Services were held May 19, at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus be informed that this Friday May 29, a video tribute will be posted on Facebook and YouTube in memory of Walter. Condolences may be sent to Highway Holiness Church Ministries P.O. Box 545 Hackensack, N.J. 07602. Arrangements by Earl I. Jones F. Hm., Hackensack.









