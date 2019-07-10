|
Walter H. Silver
Pennington - Walter H. Silver, 89, of Pennington passed away Saturday July 6th at home. He was born a son of Stanley and Margaret Silver on November 21, 1929 in North Bergen, NJ. He later moved to Ridgewood, NJ and then to Hopewell Township NJ in 1979. He was a 1952 graduate of Rutgers University, following which he served as a navigator in the US Air Force primarily in B-47 air craft. Later he joined the Air Force Reserves and retired after 23 years with the rank of Major. He was employed at Public Service Electric and Gas Company for 40 years, beginning as a clerk in the Jersey City Commercial Office and held many managerial positions before retirement as general manager-customer advocacy in 1991. He was affiliated over the years with a number of civic organizations including the Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club and the South Jersey Manufacturers Association. He was a parishioner of St. Hedwig's Church in Trenton.
He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Lorraine Liszewski Silver, he was the loving father of Mark and Diane both of Hopewell Township.
The viewing will be held Sunday 7/14/2019 from 3-6 p.m. at the Wilson-Apple Funeral Home, 2560 Pennington Road, Pennington. The funeral Mass will be held Monday July 15th 10:00 a.m. at St. Hedwig's Church, 872 Brunswick Ave., Trenton, NJ. The entombment will be private at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ. Condolences are welcome at www.wilsonapple.com.