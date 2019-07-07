|
Walter J. Applin
River Vale - Walter J. Applin, 93, of River Vale, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret for 68 years. Devoted father of Walter(Kathy), Margaret(Brian), Veronica(Thomas), Mary(Joseph), Thomas, Patrick(Lynn), and Kathleen(Edward). Loving grandfather of 19 to whom he instilled a lifelong love of learning: Sara(Patrick), Elizabeth, Caroline, Brian(Ryan), Meghan, Patrick(Catherine), Tara(Kevin), Brendan, Liam, Bridget, Margaret, Alexander, Daniel, Logan, Ryan, Dylan, Sean, Theresa, MaryGrace. Cherished great grandfather to Mairead, Regan, Brianna, James and one on the way. Walter began his life in Philadelphia, PA always recanting many fond memories he held dear. He felt his greatest accomplishment was his family.
The family will receive their relatives and friends on Tuesday, July 9 between 5-8 PM at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ. The Funeral Mass celebrating Walter's life and faith will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at 11:00AM at Our Lady of Mercy Church, Park Ridge, NJ. The interment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Roger J Breslin Fund for Immaculate Conception seminarians. Becker-funeralhome.com