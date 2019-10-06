Services
C. C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Walter J. Durant Obituary
Walter J. Durant

Ridgewood - Walter J. Durant, 71, of Ridgewood, NJ on September 28 with his loving wife by his side. Walt was born on July 23, 1948 in Lynchburg, SC. His parents relocated to Long Island to make a better life for their family. Walt attended Long Beach and Hempstead schools and graduated from Hempstead High School in l966. He graduated from Nassau Community College, Rider University, and received his Master's Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He is survived by Sue Ann "Sam" (nee Amato, Marzocchi) his loving wife of 34 years. He was predeceased by his parents William James and Adeline Smalls Durant. Dear brother of Dr. Charles Durant, Knoxville, TN and Rosemary Durant, Louisville, TN. Walt was very committed to his career in the pharmaceutical industry, working for Johnson & Johnson for 30 years. He retired in 2009. Walt was an Army Reserve Veteran. He was a member of Concerned Residents of Ridgewood, whose members' priorities were the safety and well being of their community. This was very important to Walt. Throughout the years, Walt and Sam surrounded themselves with their wonderful family of beloved dogs, cats, birds and any other animal that passed their way. They were truly their family and are all greatly missed. Visitation hours are 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm on Tuesday, October 8th at the C.C. Van Emburgh Funeral Home, Ridgewood, NJ. Funeral service Wednesday at 11 am at the funeral home followed by entombment at Garden of Memories, Washington Township. In lieu of flowers donations to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436 or Bergen County Animal Shelter, 100 United Lane, Teterboro, NJ . www.vanemburgh.com
