Walter J. Milowic
Ramsey - Walter J. Milowic, 91, on November 26, 2019 of Ramsey, NJ. Beloved husband of the late Yvette M. Milowic (Née Nedellec). Loving father of Michelle Anne (deceased), Walter and wife Kristi, Karen and husband Marc, Michelle and husband John, and Christopher and wife Enas. Cherished grandfather of Sean, Brittany, Don, Ian, Matthew, Walter Jr., Evan, Sarah, Fareed, Timothy, and Fayez. Adored great-grandfather of Brooks, Elle Marie and Oliver. Dear brother of Amelia and the late Vera, Joseph, Mary, and Stanley. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Anna (Née Ziemba). Walt was a loving and dedicated son, husband, and father. Family was everything to him. Walt was a loving and supportive friend to so many. He was a very dedicated and active parishioner of St. Paul RC Church for over 65 years, involved with the church as lector, head usher, member of the Holy Name Society, Cursillo and Cornerstone participant, and volunteer at St. Paul School. Walt was a US Navy Veteran, serving as a sailor on the destroyers USS Epperson and USS Hanna for four years which included an extended tour of duty involved in Korean War combat operations. He remained active with various Veterans' organizations through the years and supported the local community, including many years as a Ramsey Little League baseball coach. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-4 PM and Monday from 2-4 and 6-9 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 10 AM at St. Paul RC Church in Ramsey. Interment will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery in Lodi, NJ. Donations may be made in memory of Walt to at Stjude.org, Catholic Charities, or to one of the many fine Veterans' organizations. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.