Walter J. Young
Saddle Brook - Walter J. Young, age 76, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away on September 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Evelyn (Eckrote) Young. Loving father of Walter G. Young and wife Michelle, Michael J. Young and Richard T. Young and wife Caren. Cherished grandfather of Angelina, John and McKenna. Dear brother of the late Joseph Young and surviving wife Barbara. Dear brother-in-law of John Eckrote and wife Susan. Favorite cousin of Frances Drain.
Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm and service Thursday 10:30 am at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment Ridgefield Cemetery in Ridgefield, NJ. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.