Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Walter J. Young

Walter J. Young Obituary
Walter J. Young

Saddle Brook - Walter J. Young, age 76, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away on September 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Evelyn (Eckrote) Young. Loving father of Walter G. Young and wife Michelle, Michael J. Young and Richard T. Young and wife Caren. Cherished grandfather of Angelina, John and McKenna. Dear brother of the late Joseph Young and surviving wife Barbara. Dear brother-in-law of John Eckrote and wife Susan. Favorite cousin of Frances Drain.

Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 pm and service Thursday 10:30 am at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ. Interment Ridgefield Cemetery in Ridgefield, NJ.
